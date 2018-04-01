93,121 Shares in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Acquired by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 387,484 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 609,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 149,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158,702.80, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $4,835,935.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

