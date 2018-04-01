945 Shares in McDonald's Co. (MCD) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in McDonald's by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 146,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $124,243.60, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

