Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith (A.O.) were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Smith (A.O.) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith (A.O.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith (A.O.) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other news, Director William P. Greubel sold 17,856 shares of Smith (A.O.) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilfridus M. Brouwer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $1,893,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,635 shares of company stock worth $7,149,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10,906.38, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. Smith has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Smith (A.O.) had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Smith (A.O.)’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

