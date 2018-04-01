A.S.V. (ASV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A.S.V. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.695933001957 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186. A.S.V. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 and a PE ratio of 33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A.S.V. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. equities research analysts forecast that A.S.V. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.S.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About A.S.V.

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

