ABB Ltd. (ABBN) Receives CHF 26.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 26.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBN. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 31 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24.30 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a CHF 21.03 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of ABB (ABBN) traded up CHF 0.11 on Monday, hitting CHF 23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,390,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,000. The company has a market capitalization of $50,410.00 and a PE ratio of 23.56. ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

