Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management

Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,802 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after buying an additional 3,241,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,289,191,000 after buying an additional 3,566,731 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after buying an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,305,942,000 after buying an additional 809,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after buying an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $59.92 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 40,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $2,429,044.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at $421,252,923.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,726,656.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

