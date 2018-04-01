WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,418,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,949.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.65. 7,399,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,315. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/abbvie-inc-abbv-holdings-decreased-by-wespac-advisors-llc-updated.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.