FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Independence Trust CO raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Trust CO now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

