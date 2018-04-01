Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Shares Up 5.1%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.35. 716,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,092,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $677.71, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Shares Up 5.1%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/abeona-therapeutics-abeo-shares-up-5-1.html.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.