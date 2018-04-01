ABIOMED (ABMD) Given News Impact Rating of 0.10

News headlines about ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABIOMED earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.1033226687024 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.86.

ABMD traded up $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.99. 414,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,204. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $304.28. The company has a market cap of $12,884.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.25.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total transaction of $5,407,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

