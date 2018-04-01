Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.25, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.22. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 54.66% and a negative net margin of 1,520.99%. equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $252,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,100 shares of company stock worth $1,130,850. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.2% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 432,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 124,035 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

