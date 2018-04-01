Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Accenture earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 48.0881530963236 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of ACN traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,892. The firm has a market cap of $97,515.17, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $753,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,078,717.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,512 shares of company stock worth $18,664,946. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

