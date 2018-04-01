Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 9.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,272,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 473,008 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 75.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,899,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,554,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,396,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Friday. 614,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,232. Accuray has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $426.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

