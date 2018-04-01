AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4934269233295 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 268,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,356. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.58.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

