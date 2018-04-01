Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,109.52, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.70 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Lawrence sold 31,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $854,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 283,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 683,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 82,642 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,264,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

