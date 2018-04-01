Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acorn International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 48.6985150089746 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ATV stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 2,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980. Acorn International has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acorn International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc is a marketing and branding company in China that develops, promotes and sells a portfolio of branded products. The Company’s business is comprised of two main divisions, direct-sales platforms and its nationwide distribution network. The direct-sales business involves marketing and selling products directly to consumers in China through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

