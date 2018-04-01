Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 71,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $5,408,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,904.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $120,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,338.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,701,258 shares of company stock valued at $191,727,094. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,967,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,525,000 after buying an additional 2,992,193 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,547,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,051,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after buying an additional 1,991,213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,184,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,444,000 after buying an additional 1,657,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,476,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,285,000 after buying an additional 1,523,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 10,308,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630,000. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $53,120.00, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

