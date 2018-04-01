Actuant (ATU) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Actuant’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Actuant stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.19, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.57 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Actuant will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Actuant by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

