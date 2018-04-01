Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Trimmed by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $343,813.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $120.95 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

