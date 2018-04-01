adidas (FRA:ADS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €195.00 ($240.74) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €226.00 ($279.01) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

Shares of FRA:ADS remained flat at $€196.65 ($242.78) during trading on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($248.16).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

