Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €188.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €188.00 ($232.10) target price by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €231.00 ($285.19) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($259.26) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($246.91) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

Shares of ADS remained flat at $€196.65 ($242.78) during trading hours on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

