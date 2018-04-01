adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. HSBC set a €231.00 ($285.19) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, set a €231.00 ($285.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS remained flat at $€196.65 ($242.78) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a one year high of €201.01 ($248.16).

WARNING: “adidas (ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/adidas-ads-pt-set-at-215-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated.html.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.