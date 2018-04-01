adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Commerzbank set a €226.00 ($279.01) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €231.00 ($285.19) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €212.88 ($262.82).

FRA ADS opened at €196.65 ($242.78) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($248.16).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

