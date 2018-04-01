ADLER Real Estate (ADL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report published on Wednesday.

ADL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.20 ($20.00) price target on ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($19.64) price target on ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. equinet set a €15.20 ($18.77) price objective on shares of ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €14.00 ($17.28) price objective on shares of ADLER Real Estate and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.96 ($19.70).

Shares of ETR ADL opened at €13.72 ($16.94) on Wednesday. ADLER Real Estate has a 12-month low of €11.78 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of €14.51 ($17.91).

About ADLER Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of Germany's leading property companies. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly by making acquisitions. ADLER owns almost 50,000 residential units. These are mostly located in northern and western Germany and offer affordable homes to tenants with medium to low incomes.

