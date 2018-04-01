Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report $4.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.75 million and the lowest is $3.75 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $3.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $4.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $25.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aduro BioTech.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Aduro BioTech (ADRO) traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.20. 2,328,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,343. The stock has a market cap of $753.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.75. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 7,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $63,194.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,875.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $44,543.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,758 shares of company stock valued at $894,724. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,637,000 after buying an additional 129,079 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

