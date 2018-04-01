Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advance Auto Parts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.4839083543867 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,341. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8,770.09, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

In related news, insider Thomas Greco acquired 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.77 per share, with a total value of $1,000,252.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $39,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

