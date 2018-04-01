Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

ADSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, insider Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $448,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,101.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,287 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000.

Advanced Disposal Services stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 564,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,941.87, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.30 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.