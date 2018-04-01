WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 160.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 672.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3,666.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,322. WestRock Co has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16,371.50, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.45%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,202,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,051 shares in the company, valued at $45,503,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,045,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

