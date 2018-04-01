Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.25 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,348.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,888 shares of company stock worth $156,099. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.

