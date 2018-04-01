Aeternity (AE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.07 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $348.14 million and $3.07 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00021888 BTC on major exchanges including AEX, HitBTC, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Token Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, Mercatox, AEX, Gate.io, Coinbene, Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

