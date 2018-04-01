AGF Management (AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$7.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Sunday. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$6.70 on Friday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$8.47.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

