AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives News Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AGNC Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2635839649674 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.92. 3,085,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $7,403.72, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 86.72%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 11.49%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $250,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/agnc-investment-agnc-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-13-updated-updated.html.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.