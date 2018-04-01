Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 49.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $55.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 255,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,496. The company has a market cap of $1,397.63, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.19 per share, with a total value of $589,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 189,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,962,938.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 465,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/agree-realty-co-adc-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-71-per-share.html.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.