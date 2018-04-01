Agrello (DLT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $795,708.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Agrello token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002105 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox, Binance and YoBit. Agrello has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $795,708.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00688460 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00162333 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032460 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031047 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is not possible to buy Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

