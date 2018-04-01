Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Agrium (AGU) Share Price

Media headlines about Agrium (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agrium earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.703714663772 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Agrium in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.23.

Shares of AGU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 833,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Agrium has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.28.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a Canada-based global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. The Company produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of approximately 11 million tones. Agrium Inc supplies main products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services.

