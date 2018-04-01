Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Air T (AIRT) Share Price

News coverage about Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Air T earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 43.5105427918942 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The company has a market cap of $51.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.51%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $43,326.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,794 shares of company stock valued at $204,870. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

