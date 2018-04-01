Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Airgain earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 43.7152559732941 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Airgain had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles A. Myers sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $164,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,660 shares of company stock valued at $410,548. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.

