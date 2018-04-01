AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.27. AK Steel posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 71.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKS. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr cut shares of AK Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.34 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

AK Steel stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 20,788,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,238,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1,387.25, a PE ratio of 220.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AK Steel has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AK Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AK Steel by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,176,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in AK Steel by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 104,043 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in AK Steel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 749,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in AK Steel by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,792,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 783,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

