AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

AKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AKS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,428.24, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. AK Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 71.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 154,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

