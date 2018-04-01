Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.61. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.28%. The business had revenue of $87.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

