Alambic Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray increased their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150,301.66, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/alambic-investment-management-l-p-decreases-position-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.