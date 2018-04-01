Alibaba Group (BABA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.4199268538726 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,378,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,322,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $206.20. The company has a market cap of $470,074.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.01.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

