Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $1.03 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Ashman sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,250 shares in the company, valued at $47,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Daniel Myers sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $63,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,704 shares of company stock valued at $224,432. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,399 shares during the quarter. Alimera Sciences makes up about 0.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Alimera Sciences worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina.

