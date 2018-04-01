Allegiant Air (ALGT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Allegiant Air worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter valued at $5,213,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Air in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Air by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allegiant Air by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Allegiant Air by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Air alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 71,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $11,865,576.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,071,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,405,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $2,066,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,977,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,469,414.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,275 shares of company stock worth $44,704,476. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Air stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. Allegiant Air has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2,772.36, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.93. Allegiant Air had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $378.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Air will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Allegiant Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/allegiant-air-algt-shares-sold-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Allegiant Air Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.