Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

Media stories about Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegion earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.0203661040845 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

ALLE traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 807,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Allegion has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,118.33, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $887,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $1,733,766.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/allegion-alle-given-media-impact-rating-of-0-24-updated-updated.html.

About Allegion

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.