Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.25

Headlines about Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Resource Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.8196562760068 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2,306.93, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.76. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.15 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

