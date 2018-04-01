Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II (AWF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II (NYSE:AWF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.3322506290571 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.27, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.26. Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Denoon bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

