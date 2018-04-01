Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 10.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 157,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

CE stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,610.22, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

