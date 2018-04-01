Allison Transmission (ALSN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.0503256114404 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $39.06. 1,306,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,471.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.57 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 60.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Dick sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $288,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,024,693 shares of company stock valued at $90,029,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

