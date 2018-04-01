AllSafe (ASAFE2) Price Tops $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $129,836.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 8,200,310 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

